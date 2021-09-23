Gunman in custody after shooting at windows of Canoga Park Shake Shack

A man was in custody after shooting at the windows of a Shake Shack restaurant in Canoga Park Thursday, police said.

Officers responded around 12:10 p.m. to the burger chain’s location at 6443 Topanga Canyon Blvd., said Officer Mike Lopez, a Los Angeles police spokesperson.

There were no reports of altercations or any injuries, Lopez said. But aerial video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be bullet holes in some of the eatery’s windows, and the building was taped off for investigation.

The gunman was taken into custody on suspicion of vandalism, police said.

LAPD was not immediately releasing the man’s name, and no further details were available.