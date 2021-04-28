Gunman in deadly L.A. shooting rampage had cache of weapons at home, possessed AR-15: Sources

A man suspected of a series of shootings in Los Angeles on Tuesday died after exchanging gunfire with police on the 91 Freeway in Fullerton at the end of a chase.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A gunman who went on a shooting rampage in Los Angeles on Tuesday — killing two people and wounding two others — had an arsenal of weapons at his home and possessed a legally purchased AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, law enforcement sources told The Times as more details about the incident emerged.

The suspect, who was fatally shot by police after a standoff on a Fullerton highway, lived in southeast Los Angeles County, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

On Tuesday, LAPD officials had said they recovered a handgun they believed was used in all the shootings. Police were investigating whether the weapons found in the gunman’s home were legal.

The man’s motivation for spraying bullets at five different locations remains unclear. It does not appear that he knew the victims, the sources said.

