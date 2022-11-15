Police are searching for whoever fatally shot a woman at the historic Hayward Hotel building in downtown Los Angeles late Monday night.

The incident was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of West 6th Street at the Hayward Hotel, which a Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant said is “now an apartment building … plagued by drugs and crime.”

Investigators believe the victim, described as a 30 year-old woman and tenant, was shot on the 14th floor, but her body somehow ended up in the lobby of the building.

First responders found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

“It’s an uncomfortable feeling that someone could walk in, do that, and then just leave the body there and leave,” said resident Carole B.

The suspect, whom investigators said knew the victim, fled the scene and is still at large.

Police are trying to obtain a search warrant and surveillance video, the lieutenant said.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related.

The Hayward Hotel was built in 1905 on the corner of South Spring Street and West Sixth Street.