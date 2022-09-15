Police are asking for the public’s help after someone opened fire on two teenagers in Rancho Cucamonga Wednesday night, wounding one of them.

The shooting was reported around 9:17 p.m. at the 7100 block of Agate Street, according to Rancho Cucamonga Police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one teenager had been shot while the other teenager remained unharmed. The wounded teen was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital.

Details on the events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Rancho Cucamonga Police at (909) 477-2800 and reference case number 112210902. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or submitted online.