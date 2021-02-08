Gunman sought in shooting that left man wounded in Pasadena

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in Pasadena early Monday morning.

The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Marengo Avenue, a spokesperson for the Pasadena Police Department confirmed.

Arriving officers found a man in his 30s suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The unidentified man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening, the spokesperson said.

No details on what may have prompted the shooting were available.

Investigators did not provide a suspect description but believe the person fled in a silver-colored sedan.

Orange Grove Boulevard was closed between Marengo and Summit avenues during the investigation.