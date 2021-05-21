Gunman sought in Whittier area shooting that left 1 dead, 1 wounded

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Whittier on May 20, 2021. (KTLA)

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in the Whittier area Thursday night.

The shooting took place just before 9 p.m. in the 12300 block of Slauson Avenue, a spokesperson for the Whittier Police Department said.

Officers arrived to find two victims shot at the location.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said. The second victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Neither of the victims has been identified.

Authorities did not have a description of the shooter, or shooters.

Investigators do not know if the shooting is gang related.