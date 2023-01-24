Two felons have been arrested for possessing guns, ammunition, drugs, paraphernalia and equipment for creating fraudulent checks at a home in Big Bear City on Monday, officials said.

John Kimbell and Lisa Martinez were arrested after the residence on the 800 block of East Country Club Boulevard was found to contain eight guns, multiple bags of what is believed to be methamphetamine, what is believed to be codeine, scales, blank checks, printers with blank checks inside, drug paraphernalia and more than 100 rounds of ammunition, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Kimbell and Martinez are both prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because they are convicted felons, and Kimbell is also free on bail for a felony case.

Kimbell faces charges of drug possession while armed, drug possession for sale, being a felon in possession of firearms, making fraudulent checks and committing a felony while on bail.

Martinez faces charges of drug possession while armed, drug possession for sale, being a felon in possession of firearms and criminal conspiracy.

Both were booked into Big Bear Jail, and Kimbell is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail, while Martinez is being held in lieu of $40,000 bail. Both are due to appear in San Bernardino Superior Court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to call 909-866-0100.

To report information anonymously, call We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.