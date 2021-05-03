Gunshot victim dies after being found in crashed vehicle in Hawthorne

A man died after being found with a gunshot wound in a crashed vehicle in Hawthorne late Sunday night, officials said.

Hawthorne Police Department officers first got a call about shots fired in the area of El Segundo and Crenshaw boulevards around 10:45 p.m., according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

When they arrived, they found “evidence of a gunbattle,” including fired cartridge casings on the ground at a parking lot but no victims at the scene, Sgt. Guillermo Morales told KTLA.

At the same time, officers heard about a single-vehicle traffic collision at the 3300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, about three blocks away from where the casings were found, Morales said.

At the crash site, they found a man in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Department said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sergeant said investigators believe the two scenes are related, but officials have not yet identified any suspects in the killing.

Video from the scene showed officers investigating on a street cordoned off with police tape. Several evidence markers dotted the ground as investigators worked.

Officials have not named the man killed and no further details were available.