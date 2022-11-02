Authorities are investigating a shooting and a crash that occurred Wednesday night in the Santa Clarita area.

According to officials from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the City of Newhall.

A male juvenile suffered a gunshot wound during that incident.

The person driving the juvenile victim to Henry Mayo Hospital was then involved in a car accident as he was pulling into the facility, authorities said.

The car accident was unrelated to the shooting, LASD Sgt. Edson told KTLA.

Both incidents are under investigation.

The male juvenile victim was rushed into the ER in unknown condition.