Police took to social media Monday evening to address reports of shots fired at the Victoria Gardens Shopping Mall in Rancho Cucamonga.
“Active Investigation: There is an active police investigation in the area of North Mainstreet and Chaffey Town Square at Victoria Gardens. Please avoid the area,” Rancho Cucamonga Police tweeted at 8:20 p.m.
“Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.”
A spokesperson later said there was no active shooter. It was not immediately clear
Deputies haven’t located anyone with injuries as of late Monday evening.