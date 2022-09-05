Police took to social media Monday evening to address reports of shots fired at the Victoria Gardens Shopping Mall in Rancho Cucamonga.

“Active Investigation: There is an active police investigation in the area of North Mainstreet and Chaffey Town Square at Victoria Gardens. Please avoid the area,” Rancho Cucamonga Police tweeted at 8:20 p.m.

“Additional information will be provided as the investigation continues.”

A spokesperson later said there was no active shooter. It was not immediately clear

Deputies haven’t located anyone with injuries as of late Monday evening.