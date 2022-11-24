Gusty winds are returning to the Southland for Thanksgiving, prompting red flag and high wind warnings across much of the region Thursday.

Video showed overnight winds damaging trees and blowing debris around in Fontana.

Officials have issued a high wind warning for parts of Southern California through Thursday and red flag warnings that will extend into Friday morning.

Forecasters are calling for gusty winds up to 70 mph for some mountain and pass areas. Gusts from 40 to 50 mph are possible in the coast and valley regions, according to the National Weather Service.

A two acre blaze erupted in the Lake Mathews area in Riverside County late Wednesday night.

The brush fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. and spread quickly due to the windy conditions.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Southern California Edison is considering public safety power shutoffs for customers in Los Angeles, Ventura and Riverside counties in hopes of preventing further brush fires.

Los Angeles County: 7,998 customers as of 6 a.m.

Riverside County: 14,289 customers as of 6 a.m.

Ventura County: 17,685 customers as of 6 a.m.

SCE services more than 5 million customers, according to its website.