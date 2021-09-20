Gusty winds, dry heat bring critical fire weather to Los Angeles through Tuesday

The threat of fire weather continued to plague California on Monday as strong winds, dry heat and the potential for power shutoffs loomed across much of the state.

The Los Angeles area will see elevated to critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, including a Santa Ana wind event that is colliding with a warming and drying trend.

Wind gusts as strong as 40 mph are possible over the western Los Angeles County mountains, the Santa Clarita Valley and the eastern Ventura County mountains and valleys. The Gaviota area could see isolated gusts as high as 55 mph.

Those winds will combine with a low 8% humidity and temperatures as high as 97 degrees, officials said — a perfect recipe for fire.

