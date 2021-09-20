Gusty winds, dry heat bring critical fire weather to Los Angeles through Tuesday

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The threat of fire weather continued to plague California on Monday as strong winds, dry heat and the potential for power shutoffs loomed across much of the state.

The Los Angeles area will see elevated to critical fire weather conditions through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said, including a Santa Ana wind event that is colliding with a warming and drying trend.

Wind gusts as strong as 40 mph are possible over the western Los Angeles County mountains, the Santa Clarita Valley and the eastern Ventura County mountains and valleys. The Gaviota area could see isolated gusts as high as 55 mph.

Those winds will combine with a low 8% humidity and temperatures as high as 97 degrees, officials said — a perfect recipe for fire.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

Latest News

More News