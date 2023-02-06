Strong winds blew threw Southern California Sunday and into Monday morning, bringing down trees in some neighborhoods.

In Palms, wind toppled a large tree that landed on the roadway and on top of several cars early Monday.

Trees also came down in the Hollywood and Santa Monica areas.

A wind advisory is in effect in Santa Clarita as well as the Santa Barbara County mountains.

The strongest gusts are expected in the foothills and mountains, with 30 to 50 mph winds predicted through Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The winds may affect travel for high profile vehicles and tree limbs could be blown down, with power outages possible. Officials ask motorists to allow for extra time while driving.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the strongest winds in Los Angeles County were clocked at Angeles National Forest at 52 mph and La Cañada at 50 mph, according to the weather service.

In Ventura County, the highest winds were recorded at the Camarillo Airport at 48 mph and 40 mph in Ventura and the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Also in the forecast until Monday night is a high rip current risk, with up to 11 feet surf expected on west-facing beaches.

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, and waves can wash people off beaches and rocks and capsize small boats nearshore, the weather service warned.

Officials ask residents to consider altering plans to avoid hazardous conditions. Mariners should remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course and/or secure vessels for severe wind and combined seas, officials said.

Local mountains got some snow over the weekend, and snow showers will affect some slopes into Monday morning, with 1 to 2 inches possible on the 5 Freeway over the Grapevine, the weather service said.

Officials ask motorists to prepare for icy and snow-covered roads on north mountain slopes.

After the strong winds, a significant warm up is in store for Southern California, with temperatures increasing by 2 to 5 degrees, and up to 8 degrees in some areas.