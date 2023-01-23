A tree sways in gusty winds in Altadena on Jan. 22, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

Gusty winds — and hazardous conditions that come with them — are expected this week in Southern California.

The northeast winds are in the forecast Monday and then again Tuesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Late Sunday, a high wind warning was issued in the Malibu Coast and Santa Monica Mountains, where damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected.

Here are the strongest winds so far, according to the Weather Service:

Magic Mountain Truck Trail, 95 mph at 1 a.m. Monday

Montecito Hills, 95 mph at 4:47 a.m. Sunday

Barley Flats Road, 71 mph at 3:20 a.m. Monday

Whitaker Peak, 64 mph at 4:57 p.m. Sunday

Crystal Lake Road, 59 mph at 10:50 p.m. Sunday

Gusts between 60 and 75 mph are expected in the mountains and foothills, while most gusts will be between 40 and 50 mph.

Damaging gusts of up to 75 mph were expected in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the weather service.

Additionally, locally damaging gusts up to 60 mph are predicted in adjacent foothills along the 210 Freeway corridor for La Crescenta to Claremont.

Impacts of the winds include hazardous driving conditions, downed trees and tree limbs and possible power outage.

More than 25,000 customers in Mission Viejo are without power early Monday, though Southern California Edison crews are still working to determine the cause and to restore power.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a windblown advisory in Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Officials said the winds may result in moderate to unhealthy or higher air quality levels in the region.

They advise residents to remain indoors, keep windows and doors closed and avoid physical activity.

Weather service officials also advise motorists to watch for blowing objects and slow down and keep a safe distance from other cars.