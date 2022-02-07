Gusty winds, possible record-setting temperatures expected across SoCal this week

A dangerous combination of gusty winds and possible record temperatures will bring an elevated risk of wildfires to Southern California this week.

Gusty northeast winds returned Sunday and are expected to continue into Monday afternoon before giving residents a brief break, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind advisories and warnings are in place across the region Monday.

A wind warning is in place until 2 p.m. for the Los Angeles County mountain areas. Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph in those areas.

Wind advisories are also set to expire at 2 p.m. in Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. A wind advisory in Orange County will end at 10 a.m.

After a brief slowdown, another round of powerful winds returns Tuesday night and continues through Thursday.

Drivers are urged to be on the lookout for downed trees and power lines during periods of extreme wind.

The other weather story this week will be increasing temperatures.

Forecasters are calling for near-record highs between Wednesday and Friday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach into the 80s for many valley and coastal areas.

There will be an elevated risk of wildfires due to the warm and windy weather, but the National Weather Service is not issuing a red flag warning.

The Weather Service says that seasonal rains have kept live fuel moistures high and difficult to burn, so they do not expect any extreme fire behavior.