A burglary suspect spotted by a police officer in Fontana led authorities on a chase through multiple communities on Tuesday morning.

The officer recognized the suspect, who was wanted in connection with a burglary at a 24-Hour Fitness in Fontana, around 10:20 a.m., according to preliminary information from the Fontana Police Department.

A traffic stop was attempted on the male suspect’s vehicle — a Ford F-350 work truck — but he failed to yield, and a pursuit was initiated.

The chase eventually progressed into Rialto and then on to Colton, where the suspect tried to evade police on surface streets. As authorities pursued the truck on the ground and in the air, they discovered that it had been stolen.

Officers authorized a PIT maneuver, which was executed and led to the truck overturning with the suspect still inside.

It eventually came to a rest at the intersection of South Auto Center Drive and West Fairway Drive in Colton at 10:36 a.m., police said.

Fire department crews extracted the man from the truck. He was conscious and breathing but was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution before being booked.

No one else was in the vehicle during the pursuit, authorities said.

Details surrounding the 24-Hour Fitness burglary were not immediately available.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.