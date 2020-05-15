Gym owners anticipate reopening with new safety measures

Various big gym chains are working on plans for when they are allowed to reopen, after state-mandated closures to curb spread of the novel coronavirus.

Temperature scanning, face coverings, cleaning stations, physical distancing requirements, limited exercise class sizes and widely spaced-out exercise equipment are among measures being adopted.

Adam Sedlack, president of UFC GYM in Torrance, believes gyms should be considered essential businesses.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on May 15, 2020.