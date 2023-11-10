Parents and students crowded into a Hacienda La Puente Unified School District meeting Thursday night where officials discussed the possible closing of four schools.

The district says it needs to close the schools as part of a reconstruction plan to address declining enrollment.

The enrollment trend, which is being seen across numerous Los Angeles-area school districts, is being blamed on declining birth rates.

The schools being considered for closure include Bixby Elementary School, Sunset Elementary School, Los Robles Academy and Del Valle Elementary School.

Attendees, who spilled out of the board meeting room and into the hallways, urged the members not to move forward with the closures saying it would create transportation and safety issues, as well as disrupt students’ education.

“It is clear this plan did not take into account the emotional needs of our students. None of you thought about this. None of you thought about the disabled students with special needs. Those who walk and those of us who have to go to these schools because there is nowhere else for us to go,” Diane Alfaro said.

The board members were expected to vote on the plan during the meeting, which continued until around 3 a.m. Friday, but were unable to do so.

At one point, Board President Christine Salazar called a recess, during which district police called an unlawful assembly to disperse the crowd.