A Los Angeles County man was in custody after a series of violent crimes in Rancho Cucamonga early Wednesday morning, including a carjacking attempt, multiple shootings and stabbings, and an attack on a deputy.

Sergio Rodriguez, 46, of Altadena, was armed with a semi-automatic gun and box cutter, and wound up stabbing two people and injuring one, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said in a news release.