Halal taco truck helps Orange County Muslims get vaccinated

A group of Muslims display their vaccination cards and a sign reading “Ramadan Mubarak: We got vaccinated. We hope you do too,” on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Rida Hamida, second from left, is the executive director of Latino & Muslim Unity. (Courtesy of Latino & Muslim Unity via AP)

When Rida Hamida approached a mosque with the idea of breaking Ramadan fast with a taco truck, she faced a tough sell. When it comes to the evening iftar — the dinner Muslims share after a day’s fasting in Ramadan — the Muslim population in Orange County, south of Los Angeles, is accustomed to traditional Arabic and South Asian biryani meals, with rice and meat kebabs.

But besides being immediately gratifying and accessible, Hamida thought, the taco would also bring Orange County’s Latino and Muslim communities together. So she made a proposal: She’d bring a taco truck to the mosque to serve halal tacos, while the mosque’s leader provided biryani. Then they’d see what the people would prefer.

“Everyone went to our taco truck,” said Hamida, executive director and founder of the group Latino & Muslim Unity.

More than three years later, Hamida’s # TacoTrucksatEveryMosque initiative has become a pipeline to address a host of social issues affecting marginalized communities in Southern California, from answering the U.S. census and voter registration to accessing the COVID-19 vaccination, she said.

Through Latino & Muslim Unity, Hamida, a Muslim of Palestinian descent, is working to help the area’s Muslims by bringing the vaccine directly to their mosques, where community leaders can assure the congregation that Ramadan fasting doesn’t preclude immunization during the holy month.