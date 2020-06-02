Half of L.A. County’s COVID-19 testings sites remain closed as protests against George Floyd’s killing continue

People line up in their cars at a drive-through novel coronavirus testing site to get a free COVID-19 test at the Los Angeles Dodgers stadium parking lot, in Los Angeles, California on May 26, 2020. (Agustin Paullier/AFP/Getty Images)

Half of Los Angeles County’s testing sites were closed Monday as a safety precausion while protests continued across the region against the killing of George Floyd.

Throughout the county, there are 36 free COVID-19 testing locations, 19 of which were closed Monday, according to the county’s website.

“There are still appointments available at the regional testing sites, although I do know that a few have closed because of the civil unrest,” L.A. County Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Monday. “But you can go onto covid19.lacounty.gov/testing to find sites that are open, and to make an appointment online.”

The only site that would be open in the city of L.A. on Monday was at Dodger Stadium, according the Los Angeles Fire Department. The drive-thru testing location opened last week and is the largest in the state, with a capacity to test more than 7,000 people per day.

“All appointments for both days were moved to the Dodger Stadium test site which will accommodate all Los Angeles City appointments scheduled, regardless of the originally schedules test site,” according to a statement from the department.

Kedren Community Health Center in Historic South-Central and Dodger Stadium will both be open Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti later said.

He said many of the sites are closed because the testing operation is led and run by volunteers and those volunteers have not yet signed up to come back due to protests happening in the city. The fire department and volunteers from city staff, however, will continue to run the open sites.

Garcetti urged those out protesting to sign up for testing, saying they are at higher risk.

The county’s Health Director Barbara Ferrer said earlier Monday that the effect that the lack of social distancing during the protests will have on the spread of COVID-19 won’t be seen for another “three to four weeks.”

“We could be back to square one in three weeks,” L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger told KTLA on Sunday as crowds gathered in Santa Monica.

Here is a list of testing sites that are closed as of Monday:

Los Angeles County Testing Sites

Long Beach City College – (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90806)

PIH Health City of Bell – (6480-6410 Atlantic Ave., Bell, CA 90203)

AltaMed Evaluation and Testing Site – Pennsylvania (1724 Pennsylvania Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90033)

AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – Commerce (972 Goodrich Blvd., Commerce, CA 90022)

AltaMed Medical and Dental Group – South Gate (8627 Atlantic Ave., South Gate, CA 90280)

Altamed Medical and Dental Group – West Covina(1300 S. Sunset Ave., West Covina, CA 91790)

AltaMed Medical Group (2040 Camfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90040)

AltaMed Medical Group – Pico Rivera (6336 Passons Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660)

Santa Monica College – (2800 Airport Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90405)

West Jordan High School – (171 W. Bort St., Long Beach, CA 90805)

Cedars Sinai Medical Center – (8730 Alden Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90059)

South Bay Galleria – (1815 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278)

Charles R. Drew University Campus – (1731 E. 120th St., Los Angeles, CA 90059)

Los Angeles City testing sites:

Carbon Health – Echo Park – (2110 Sunset Blvd., Suite M, Los Angeles, CA 90026)

Crenshaw Christian Center – (7901 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044)

Hansen Dam Recreational Center – (11798 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342)

Lincoln Park – (3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90095)

Warner Center – (6097 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367)

VA Parking Lot – (15 100 Constitution Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90095)

Due to curfews in @LACity and @CountyofLA during the recent period of civil unrest, the following #COVID19 testing sites are closed today, June 1, 2020. Learn more at https://t.co/woPZHhtG5z pic.twitter.com/nUAaffVohv — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) June 1, 2020