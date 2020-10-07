Haliburton International Foods CEO charged for engaging in child prostitution: OCDA

The Orange County district attorney’s office said Tuesday that Ian Charles Schenkel, founder and chief executive of Ontario-based Haliburton International Foods, was charged last month for engaging in underage prostitution.

Schenkel was arrested Sept. 29 in Newport Beach. The following day, Amanda Emilia Perez, 22, of Huntington Beach, was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the crimes.

Authorities are asking any potential victims to call the Newport Beach Police Department at (949) 644-3790.

Schenkel, 59, has been charged with six felony counts, including unlawful sex with a minor, unlawful sexual intercourse and a lewd act on a child 14 or 15.

