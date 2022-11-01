The West Hollywood Halloween Carnival has not been held since 2019, but that didn’t stop partygoers from gathering there Monday night.

Unfortunately, some of the gatherings turned violent. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they received multiple calls for aid in the Santa Monica Boulevard area due to assaults, arguments and fights.

Video showed one incident where a brawl broke out on the sidewalk with several people grappling and falling to the ground.

Deputies were seen breaking up the brawl, but it was unclear if any arrests were made.

There were no reports of serious injuries.