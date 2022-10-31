West Hollywood’s Halloween Carnaval was canceled this year, the third year in a row, with the officials saying it’s due in large part to COVID-19 taking a toll on the city’s budget.

Previously, the event would shut down Santa Monica Boulevard and bring anywhere from 400,000 to 500,000 partiers into the city from all over California and elsewhere.

Instead, local businesses and restaurants have been encouraged to host smaller parties and events.

“It’s a bummer that they’re not doing it this year, but that’s alright,” Adam Ouf, who lives in West Hollywood, told KTLA. “There are so many other things that us West Hollywood residents can do.”

West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister explained what went into the decision to cancel the event again.

“We were still coming out of the COVID pandemic, our revenues were definitely much lower than they had been in the past because of the shutdowns, and so we had to consider all of those things going in,” the mayor said.

Meister added that production and security for Carnaval costs close to $5 million, and the city council decided that it just wasn’t feasible.

It’s a decision that David Cooley, founder and CEO of the Abbey restaurant and bar, said was disappointing. Even so, Cooley said this weekend’s festivities were a success.

“The last three nights have just been packed, partiers and Halloweeners having the best time. We didn’t have any major incidents and it’s Halloween,” Cooley told KTLA. “This tradition has been going on for 40 years and we’re going to bring it right back tonight.”

The mayor said that with the upcoming election and a new influx of people on the council, the possibility that Carnaval could return next year will definitely be up for discussion.

In terms of security in West Hollywood tonight, the mayor said they’ve added new kiosks for security ambassadors and that there will be more sheriff’s deputies patrolling in preparation for the large crowds.