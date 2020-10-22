Halloween house of horrors brings spooky spirit to Torrance

A Halloween display in front of a Torrance house is bringing the spooky holiday spirit to the neighborhood.

The decor on the 17000 block of Spinning Avenue features characters from horror classics like Nightmare on Elm Street, The Exorcist, Frankenstein, and more.

Homeowner Rody Contreras says he started building these scenes in his front yard eight years ago, when he didn’t have much experience and wasn’t even a huge fan of the holiday.

“I started off with zero. It started as a hobby,” Contreras said, adding that his passion grew when he saw how much neighbors loved it.

People come from far and near to admire the details of the display every year. Contreras was weary about building the display this year due to the pandemic, but says he received a lot of encouragement to set it up to give people a safe way to get in the spirit since many attractions are closed.

“This at least gives people a place to drive to, to look at it,” he said. “We ask people to wear a mask because of the virus obviously.”

Many say they are thankful for this escape from reality.

“That’s what makes me keep going,” Contreras said. “People really love it.”