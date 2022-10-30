A Halloween safety event was held Saturday at the historic Auto Club building in South Los Angeles.

Demonstrations included costume safety, such as placing reflective strips on dark costumes so that they can be easily spotted.

Representatives with AAA were also educating Los Angeles drivers on how to keep the road safer for trick-or-treaters.

“Drivers, please slow down, obey speed limits. They’re there for a reason,” AAA Spokesperson Doug Shoup, said. “Watch out for excited kids that could jump out between parked cars. For Parents and guardians, talk with your kids about traffic safety reminders. Use the sidewalks. Cross the streets only in the crosswalks.”

The auto club also encouraged people not to let anyone drive impaired and that people should drive 5 miles per hour below the speed limit.

Phil Ige reports for KTLA.