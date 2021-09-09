Halloween Time has materialized at Disneyland

It’s only September but Disneyland’s Halloween Time is already bringing an aura of foreboding to the happiest place on Earth.

Your favorite characters are decked out in their best spooky gear and the famous Haunted Mansion ride has undergone its annual Nightmare Before Christmas makeover.

“This is the 20th presentation, or shall we say apparition, of the Haunted Mansion holiday,” principal art director Brad Kay said.

Brad shared some of the details guests will see in and out of the Mansion, including a gigantic gingerbread house.

Consisting of 30 pounds of sugar and 140 pounds of frosting, the tasty home stands over 12-feet tall and takes six or seven months to build, he said.

Inside the Mansion, original music from Tim Burton and Danny Elfman guide souls through the ride.

The California Adventure theme park has also made some changes for the fall, featuring the Plaza de la Familia through Nov. 2.

“We have some amazing Halloween decor throughout both parks,” Brad said.

The seasonal changes to the parks come shortly after Disney announced its new “Magic Key” program.

Like the former annual passports — which were discontinued earlier this year — Magic Key gives Disneyland fans the chance to pay a set price for repeat admission.

Halloween Time runs through Oct. 31.