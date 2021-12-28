‘Hamilton’ shows at Hollywood Pantages Theatre canceled through Jan. 23 due to COVID cases

The marquee of the shuttered Pantages Theater announces the musical “Hamilton”, March 15, 2020, in Hollywood, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Performances of “Hamilton” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre have been canceled through Jan. 23, 2022, the production announced Tuesday.

As a result of rigorous health and safety testing protocols, the L.A. production of the popular musical discovered COVID-19 breakthrough cases, according to a news release from Broadway in Hollywood.

All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, the news release states.

In the ongoing effort to ensure the well being of the cast and crew of “Hamilton”, as well as that of the theatergoing public, performances are scheduled to resume on Jan. 26, 2022.

“With COVID-19 cases still rising in Los Angeles each day, the Omicron variant has yet to peak, and we expect many refunds and suppressed sales for the next several weeks,” producer Jeffrey Seller said in a written statement. “In consultation with our epidemiologist, we are proactively and immediately cancelling performances thru January 23. We look forward to resuming performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre with a complete and healthy company in 2022.”

The cancellations come amid a winter surge in COVID-19 cases fueled largely by the new omicron variant, and on the same day California became the first state to record more than 5 million known coronavirus infections.

The Pantages Theatre began requiring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination last summer, before it was mandated by Los Angeles County.

The vaccination policy went into effect for all “Hamilton” performances at Pantages as well as all Broadway in Hollywood events held at the Dolby Theatre as L.A. County saw a worrisome spike in coronavirus cases.

To enter the theater, guests need to have photo ID and either their physical CDC vaccination card, a picture of the vaccination card or a digital vaccine record.

And regardless of vaccination status, masks must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking in designated areas.