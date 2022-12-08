Harbor-UCLA Medical Center officials are asking for help identifying a homeless woman hospitalized since Nov. 22, 2022.

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a patient who was brought to the hospital by Los Angeles County’s homeless outreach team last month.

The woman, believed to be 70 to 80 years old, was found in Carson without any identification and has been homeless for many years, officials said.

“Her health has started to deteriorate and she is now gravely disabled,” the hospital said in a news release.

She is 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has blue eyes, short medium brown hair and no eyebrows, teeth or dentures.

Hospital officials also indicated she is “very forgetful.”

Anyone with information that may help to identify the woman is asked to call the hospital at 424-306-6310.