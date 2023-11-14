A Hard Rock Hotel is coming to Long Beach, the first full-service hotel to be built in the city within the last 30 years, Hard Rock International and Long Beach city officials announced Tuesday.

Construction is set to begin next summer, and the hotel is expected to open in spring 2027. This is the first Hard Rock Hotel property to open in Southern California in almost a decade, according to a press release.

The hotel will be located “in the heart of downtown Long Beach, adjacent to the convention center,” a news release said.

The hotel will stand 31 stories high, have 429 rooms and suites and include multiple amenities such as an outdoor pool, fitness studio, two restaurants and the Rock Shop merchandise store.

The new property will also have a “unique speakeasy” complete with a 250-seat concert hall and the West Coast’s tallest open outdoor bar, which will have 360-degree views of the Southern California coast, a news release said.

The historic Jergins Tunnel, which runs below the site, will be home to the new speakeasy, according to city officials.

The hotel will come to life thanks to the partnership between Hard Rock International and Steinhauer Properties.

“With the Hard Rock brand consistently elevating and expanding its upscale entertainment offerings, we’re thrilled to be a part of this amazing venture in Long Beach,” Greg Steinhauer, president of Steinhauer Properties, said in a statement.

“We’re proud to have the opportunity to create a unique and dynamic asset in this beautiful coastal city that reflects the incredible energy of this diverse community that is sure to attract visitors from around the world.”

The hotel will also offer easy access to multiple Long Beach hotspots such as Alamitos Beach, Shoreline Village, Long Beach Cruise Terminal and the Aquarium of the Pacific, a news release said.

The new project will create about 3,600 jobs in total; 3,100 will be created throughout the construction process, and 500 will be permanent positions once the hotel opens.

Hard Rock Hotel properties can also be found in cities such as San Diego, New York and Atlanta. International destinations like Budapest, Dublin and Guadalajara also have Hard Rock Hotels.