‘Harold & Kumar’ star Kal Penn reveals he’s gay, is engaged to partner of 11 years

Actor Kal Penn has confirmed he is gay and engaged to be married. The news precedes the Tuesday release of his new memoir.

In his forthcoming book, “You Can’t Be Serious,” the “Harold & Kumar” star details falling in love with his future husband, Josh, whom he has been dating for 11 years. During an interview with People magazine, Penn reflected on going public with his sexuality and planning a wedding with someone who “hates attention.”

“I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends,” Penn told People in an interview published Sunday.

“I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the limelight.”

