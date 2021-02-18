Harris to return to Brentwood home for first time as vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff depart after delivering baskets of cookies to health care workers at the VA Medical Center in Washington on Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to return to her Brentwood home Friday for her first extended visit in about a year — and her first as vice president — taking a three-day personal weekend to handle chores, including packing belongings.

The trip with her husband Doug Emhoff, through Monday, will not include any public events. Harris is traveling with a small staff and is expected to have some virtual meetings. Aides compare the trip to a personal visit President Biden made to his home in Delaware over a long weekend earlier this month.

Harris had initially planned to depart Thursday but was delayed by a snow and ice storm in Washington. She stopped home briefly to rest in the final days of the 2020 presidential campaign — for less than 12 hours between events in Nevada and Arizona in late October — but has otherwise stayed away as the pandemic has limited most Americans’ travel. She has been vaccinated but is still not expected to be out and about.

Harris has tried to maintain ties to her home state since being sworn in a month ago. She recorded a call-in interview that was broadcast Wednesday morning with KJLH-FM (102.3), a Black-owned and operated radio station in Los Angeles. She was introduced as “a proven achiever, California’s own vice president.”

