Students at Hart High School in Newhall walked out of class to protest a proposed policy that would require teachers and staff to report LGBTQ+ students to their parents, a policy that has created heated controversy at several other SoCal schools.

The demonstration comes just hours before the William S. Hart Unified School District Board is scheduled to meet and hear opinions from the public on the issue.

While no vote on the proposed policy is set to take place Wednesday night, officials are expecting a high turnout at the meeting. Similar policies at school districts in Orange County, Chino and Temecula have been proposed.

The parental notification proposal prompted a walkout among students with some of the LGBTQ+ students telling KTLA that school is a safe place for them and, if passed, the policy would likely change that.

Hart High School senior, Heather Decosier, said that not all students have a safe place at home.

“Some of us have personal experiences with already being kicked out and I’m concerned that if the policy goes into place, the suicide rates will go up, the abuse rates will go up and, personally, the homeless rates will also go up,” she said.

Mason Cortina, another senior at the school, echoed her classmate’s opinion, adding that the policy is potentially dangerous.

“We need to do something because if we’re just going to sit and let it go, a lot of kids are going to get hurt or do something worse, like kill themselves,” Cortina said.