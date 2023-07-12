A fight over an athletic complex is pitting neighbors against a well-known college preparatory school in Studio City.

The controversial plan might transform the neighborhood surrounding Harvard-Westlake School.

Residents describe the Weddington Golf and Tennis facility as a beloved and historic landmark of the San Fernando Valley. The 16-plus acres of open green space along the Los Angeles River is property of the high school that was purchased in 2017. The school has big plans to turn the site into a major sports complex known as River Park.

In protest, some residents have posted signs on their lawns saying: “Stop Harvard-Westlake over-development of Weddington” and “Don’t turn Whitsett into the 101.”

A sign protesting the proposed River Park is seen in a Studio City neighborhood on July 12, 2023. (KTLA)

Many also voiced their concerns at a special public meeting Wednesday, which is just the first step in the process that will eventually require city approval.

The project will include an athletic and recreational facility for the school, and will also share public use. That means the existing golf course, driving range and tennis courts will be removed for the development of two athletic fields with bleacher seating and a huge gymnasium, among other things.

Terry Barnum, Harvard-Westlake’s head of athletics, said that while he understands the community’s concerns over noise and congestions issues, the project will serve a greater population, not just its students.

The expansive Weddington Golf and Tennis facility is seen in an aerial photo on July 12, 2023. (KTLA)

“Right now, if you’re a golfer or a tennis player, this is a great place, but anything outside of those two activities, really there isn’t a space here at Weddington,” Barnum said. “At River Park, there’s going to be six acres of public park, there’s going to be basketball courts, there’s going to be track, a there’s going to be two grass fields, there’s going to be a swimming pool … so it’s going to serve a greater number of Studio City residents.”

While the fight continues with both sides, it seems the days are numbered for the golf course that’s been a fixture in the quiet community.

“It’s just tough to see this potentially go away,” a resident named Mike told KTLA. “It’s part of the culture, it’s part of the neighborhood, it’s part of the history, and to just get rid of it like that, just for a school? There’s got to be some sort of compromise.”