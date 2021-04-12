Harvey Weinstein, indicted on L.A. County sex assault charges, faces extradition hearing Monday in N.Y.

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on 11 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County and could be extradited here to answer those charges after a hearing in upstate New York on Monday, according to four people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Weinstein, 67, was facing four counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual penetration by force connected to the alleged assaults of five women from 2004 to 2013, according to prosecutors.

The indictment returned by a grand jury upholds those charges without adding any new counts or any new victims, according to the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the indictment is currently under seal.

All five victims testified during the grand jury hearings, as is required under California law, according to three of the sources.

