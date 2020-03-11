Harvey Weinstein to be extradited to L.A. County after being sentenced in N.Y. sexual assaults

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to be extradited to Los Angeles County after being sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison in connection with two sexual assaults in New York City, officials announced.

"The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has begun the process of extraditing defendant Weinstein to California to face the sexual assault charges that were filed in January," the agency said in a news release Wednesday.

An arraignment for Weinstein, who has been jailed at New York's Rickers Island facility, has not been set.

The former studio head was charged in L.A. County with forceable rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint stemming from incidents that occurred in 2013. The charges involve two women in separate incidents that allegedly took place in hotels in Beverly Hills and West Los Angeles.

Weinstein was convicted last month of raping a once-aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on former TV and film production assistant Mimi Haleyi at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

The conviction at the landmark #MeToo trial was the first criminal fallout from a raft of allegations that the Oscar-winning movie producer used his clout to lure women, sexually assault or harass them and then silence them.