Hate crime investigation underway after 3 injured during protests at Azerbaijani consulate in West L.A.

Three people were injured when protesters clashed at the Azerbaijani consulate earlier this week and police are investigating the assaults as hate crimes, officials said Thursday.

The alleged assaults took place about 2 p.m. Tuesday at the consulate in Sawtelle.

Demonstrators were protesting acts of aggression toward Armenia by Azerbaijan, when a counter-protest began and an altercation occurred, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

