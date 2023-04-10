Police are looking for a man who allegedly used a permanent marker to vandalize an Islamic Center in Koreatown with hateful comments over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. Sunday at the Islamic Center of Southern California, located at 434 S. Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man who allegedly vandalized an Islamic Center in Koreatown is seen in surveillance video released by the LAPD on April 10, 2023.

The man is accused of writing “anti-Islamic hate words” on the property and then running from the area north on Vermont Avenue.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as being around 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, a black shirt with an unknown type of design, black pants, black shoes and a black beanie.

The writing on three pillars was covered up with paper Monday morning.

“This is an appalling act of vandalism targeting the center where innocent individuals gather for their daily religious observances,” a statement from the Islamic Center read.

The incident occurred during Ramadan, one of the holiest months on the Islamic calendar that includes fasting, prayer and reflection.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Guzman at 213-382-9440.