Hate crime investigation underway after Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown vandalized

“I hate your race” was written on the side of the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown on Jan. 18, 2021. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Police Department officials on Monday are investigating a possible hate crime at the Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown after it was vandalized overnight.

Officials received a call about vandalism at the temple, located at 3663 Wilshire Blvd., about 8:40 a.m.

Surveillance video showed a man writing on the side of the building about 2:35 a.m., according to police. LAPD did not release the surveillance footage.

Video from the scene filmed hours after the incident showed the vandal wrote “I hate your race” on one of the walls, and used crosses in the exclamation points that followed.

Officers could be seen speaking to people who were working outside the temple later Monday morning.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and no further details were provided.