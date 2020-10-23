Hate crimes rise in Orange County for fifth year in a row and this time by 24%

Members of the Society of Arab Students at UC Irvine participate in a protest on May 27, 2004 in Irvine, California. (David McNew/Getty Images)

From slurs to physical confrontations, hate crimes in Orange County rose in 2019 for the fifth year in a row, and by a huge leap, 24%.

The findings were released this week by the nonprofit Orange County Human Relations Commission in its 2019 Hate Crimes Report. The review cited 83 hate crimes documented by community groups, education institutions and law enforcement.

The annual report, which detailed 67 hate crimes in 2018, covers both hate crimes and hate incidents, the latter of which dropped from 165 two years earlier to 156 last year.

A majority of the crimes involved the perpetrator attacking the victim for his or her race, national origin or ethnicity.

