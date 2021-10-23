“Haunt of Halloween” brings terror, chills to thrill-seeking fans in Mission Viejo

With Halloween around the corner, there is still some time to visit thrill-seeking events and attractions around SoCal before time runs out.

One event is “Haunt of Halloween,” which will continue terrifying visitors at the Kaleidoscope Mall in Mission Viejo through Oct. 31.

This spooky attraction features a haunted maze, an interactive spook zone and up-close horror pop-ups designed by Hollywood special-effects makeup artists from Cinema Makeup School.

Tickets vary for the Halloween experience, find more information at HauntofHalloween.com.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 23, 2021.