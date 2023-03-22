A Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 is seen in this file image provided by the airline.

Hawaiian Airlines is increasing its summer flight offerings to and from Los Angeles this summer.

The airline announced Wednesday it would be adding an additional daily flight from LAX to Honolulu on Tuesdays and Fridays beginning June 2 and ending July 28.

The additional flightS will bring the total number of daily offerings between the two airports to 23 per week during the peak summer season.

Hawaiian Airlines says its expecting high demand for travel to the islands this summer in what Senior Vice President Brent Overbeek called a “healthy return in our key North America markets.”

While tourism is still expected to be below pre-pandemic levels, 2023 travel is expected to be as much as 30% higher compared to 2022, according to a 2023 Tourism Outlook report from Economist Intelligence.

In addition to expanding services in Los Angeles, Hawaiian Airlines will be increasing flight regularity between Honolulu and Austin, Boston, Las Vegas and Pago Pago, the capital of American Samoa.

The routes will be offered utilizing both the twin-aisle Airbus A330 and the single-aisle A321neo aircraft, Hawaiian Airlines said.

Travelers on all flights can choose from an assortment of Hawaii-inspired food and drink options, and all transpacific flights will receive complimentary in-flight entertainment.

To view flight schedules or book tickets, you can visit HawaiianAirlines.com.

Hawaiian Airlines was founded 94 years ago and is one of the oldest airlines in America that is still in operation. It offers about 130 daily flights to and from the Hawaiian Islands.