Hawaiian Gardens man arrested in deadly Long Beach shooting

Detectives arrested a man Thursday on suspicion of shooting another man to death during an argument in a Long Beach parking lot in 2018, authorities announced Friday.

Steven Manzo, 23, of Hawaiian Gardens, is accused of murder for the July 26, 2018, shooting of Salvador Corrales, 24, of Los Angeles, in a parking lot in the 6700 block of Cherry Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department said in a written statement.

“Detectives have collected evidence suggesting Corrales and Manzo were known to each other and agreed to meet in the parking lot, where they became involved in a dispute, which led to the shooting,” according to the police statement.

A specific motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.

Long Beach police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area on the night of the shooting, officials said. They found evidence that a shooting had taken place in a parking lot, but no victims.

Meanwhile, Corrales turned up inside a car in Bell Gardens, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

An autopsy determined Corrales died from a gunshot wound to the head and the death was ruled a homicide, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records show.

Investigators realized the two incidents were linked two days later.

The investigation ultimately led detectives to identify Manzo as a suspect in the killing.

He was taken into custody about 11 a.m. Thursday near his home in the 22300 block of Horst Avenue in Hawaiian Gardens, according to police and Los Angeles County booking records.

Bail for Manzo was set at $2 million pending his initial court appearance.