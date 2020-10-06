Hawthorne police search for driver in hit-and-run crash that left 14-year-old bicyclist in serious condition

Hawthorne police released this photo on Oct. 5, 2020, of a car suspected of a hit-and-run crash in the city that left a 14-year-old bicyclist in serious condition.

Hawthorne police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle, leaving him seriously wounded before fleeing the scene, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Doty and Rosecrans avenues just before 7:30 a.m. Friday and found the teenage victim suffering from a serious head injury, according to the Hawthorne Police Department.

First responders treated the boy at the scene and took him to a nearby hospital, police said. Investigators believe he was waiting for the traffic signal to change so he could cross Rosecrans from the south to the north, according to police.

When the traffic signal for eastbound and westbound traffic turned red, the teenager began to ride his bicycle north through a marked crosswalk, police said. As he rode his bicycle through the intersection, police said, a white, four-door Toyota sedan struck him.

Police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the boy, leaving him in serious condition before continuing to drive off in the eastbound lane of Rosecrans.

Authorities believe the car may have possibly been a Camry. Police have released a photo of the vehicle as they continue searching for the driver.

Anyone with information can reach Lt. Colquette at 310-349-2703. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).