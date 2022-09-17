An apparent suicide at a mall parking lot in Buena Park resulted in hazmat crews responding to the scene after a note warned of poisonous material inside the man’s car.

Around 9:45 a.m., the Buena Park Police Department responded to Buena Park Mall on La Palma Drive for a report of an unconscious man inside a car.

Police found the man’s vehicle, as well as the note inside the parked car that said not to open the door.

Hazmat crews from the Orange County Fire Authority were called to the scene and, while wearing full hazmat suits and respirators, the vehicle doors were opened and aired out.

Police say the man inside the car was previously reported missing out of Cypress. His death is being ruled a suicide and police say it is an isolated incident.

It’s unclear at this time what, if any, poisonous materials were actually found inside the car.

If you or someone you know is experience mental distress or suicidal thoughts, you can contact the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by phone call or text. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.