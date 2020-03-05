Hazmat crews respond after pursuit of possible mobile lab ends in Upland

Authorities respond to a possible hazmat situation along the 10 Freeway in Upland on March 4, 2020. (Credit: KTLA)

Hazardous materials crews were responding after authorities detained the driver of a possible mobile lab in Upland, officials said.

Pomona police had been chasing the driver down the 10 Freeway until the person exited at Euclid Avenue and surrendered, law enforcement sources told KTLA.

After the driver was taken into custody, officials pulled away from the car and called a hazmat team.

San Bernardino County fire officials responded to the scene around 8 p.m., according to Mike McClintock, a public information officer for the Fire Department.

McClintock said he wasn’t sure what led up to the situation, but firefighters were told there was an approximately 25 gallon drum containing some sort of gaseous substance inside the vehicle.

There was no immediate threat to surrounding areas, and crews on scene were monitoring the air quality, McClintock said.

The Euclid Avenue off-ramp was closed while authorities cleaned up the scene, according to California Highway Patrol logs.