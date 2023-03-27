LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — San Bernardino County Fire Protection District officials released information on a train derailment near Kelbaker and Cima roads near Kelso southeast of Baker Monday.

According to the release, 55 cars were derailed, including two locomotives. Fire officials say there were no passengers onboard, but engine and hazardous materials crews have responded to the scene. HazMat teams are addressing what is officials call a “minor fuel leak from one locomotive.” The derailed cars were carrying iron ore, according to the release.

No fires or injuries were reported related to the incident, and fire officials say there is no current threat to the public or the environment.