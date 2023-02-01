Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department on the scene of a hazardous materials investigation in Venice on Feb. 1, 2023 (KTLA)

A hazardous materials investigation was underway in Venice Wednesday night, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department announced.

Crews responded to calls of an unresponsive person in a vehicle at around 8:43 p.m., in the 600 block of East Venice Boulevard.

“Upon arrival, what is believed to be flammable substances (liquid? gas?) were observed in the vehicle. Therefore, the response has been upgraded to a hazardous materials incident,” LAFD said in a news release.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large presence of first responders at the scene. Firefighters could be seen looking into a vehicle, and a large damp spot in the street was also visible.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.