A hazardous materials investigation was underway in Venice Wednesday night, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department announced.
Crews responded to calls of an unresponsive person in a vehicle at around 8:43 p.m., in the 600 block of East Venice Boulevard.
“Upon arrival, what is believed to be flammable substances (liquid? gas?) were observed in the vehicle. Therefore, the response has been upgraded to a hazardous materials incident,” LAFD said in a news release.
Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a large presence of first responders at the scene. Firefighters could be seen looking into a vehicle, and a large damp spot in the street was also visible.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.