Los Angeles firefighters are responding to a hazmat situation reported at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Sunday morning.

LAFD crews were sent to 614 E. Terminal Way at around 8:30 a.m.

Two patients were found who were reporting headaches at the facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The patients have not been transported so far, spokesperson Brian Humphrey said.

An investigation is underway into what the possible cause was.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Correction: The initial report of the location of the hazmat situation was incorrect. The story has been updated.