Hazmat team called after firefighters douse Boyle Heights structure fire

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters, and a hazmat crew, responded to a structure fire early Wednesday in Boyle Heights, officials said.

The fire was reported at about 3:34 a.m. at 3529 E. Olympic Blvd. More than 90 firefighters worked the fire and had it extinguished in 54 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

A hazmat team was also on scene to evaluate” any hazards” regarding tanks that were discovered inside the structure, fire officials said.

As of 4:30 a.m., a section of Olympic Boulevard was closed.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries reported.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter