Hazmat team called after firefighters douse Boyle Heights structure fire

Firefighters, and a hazmat crew, responded to a structure fire early Wednesday in Boyle Heights, officials said.

The fire was reported at about 3:34 a.m. at 3529 E. Olympic Blvd. More than 90 firefighters worked the fire and had it extinguished in 54 minutes, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

A hazmat team was also on scene to evaluate” any hazards” regarding tanks that were discovered inside the structure, fire officials said.

As of 4:30 a.m., a section of Olympic Boulevard was closed.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries reported.